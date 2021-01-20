Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 21,479 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44. The company has a market cap of C$10.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

