Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Trading Up 5.5%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.19. 145,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 65,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.91% of Euro Tech worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

