Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on CUYTY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.54.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.