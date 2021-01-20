Ethereum Meta Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $13,910.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 35% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00538918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00042431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.03894558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015888 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

