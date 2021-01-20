Ether Zero Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,923.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $183,601.38 and approximately $7,923.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.68 or 0.03781750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00022178 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,100,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,071,275 tokens. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

