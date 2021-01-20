ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYX. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.56. 36,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,166. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.94. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $94.25.

