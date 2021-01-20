EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Sell

Societe Generale cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

