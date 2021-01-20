Essentra plc (ESNT.L)’s (ESNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

ESNT stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 310.40 ($4.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,963. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 291.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72. Essentra plc has a 52 week low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 445.49 ($5.82). The stock has a market cap of £936.42 million and a PE ratio of 58.57.

In related news, insider Ralf K. Wunderlich acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

