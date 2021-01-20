ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 449,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 372,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $541.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

