Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 840,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 375,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

