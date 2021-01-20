Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Boise Cascade’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – DA Davidson issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

BCC stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

