Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.91. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$1.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter.

CFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

CFP stock opened at C$22.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.87. Canfor Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.11 and a 52-week high of C$24.23.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

