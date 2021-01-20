Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $835.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $804.45.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $716.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.32. Equinix has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

