Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.91.

EFX stock opened at $176.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.65. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $759,488,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,789,000 after buying an additional 174,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after buying an additional 346,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

