Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Up 13.8%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares were up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 1,577,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,883,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $2,873,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $4,164,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

