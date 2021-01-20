Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.75

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 2623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -280.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at about $3,869,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Envista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after buying an additional 126,907 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after buying an additional 96,842 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

