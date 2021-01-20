Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Environmental Service Professionals stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Environmental Service Professionals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Environmental Service Professionals alerts:

Environmental Service Professionals Company Profile

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Service Professionals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Service Professionals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.