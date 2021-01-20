Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.52. Envela shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 806 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $143.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

