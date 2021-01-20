Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Cut by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 4.9% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. 8,476,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,503,314. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

