Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.49

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.49 and last traded at $109.85, with a volume of 576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entegris by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 704,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Entegris by 66.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,601,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Entegris by 183.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after acquiring an additional 796,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

