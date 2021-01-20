Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.70.

Entegris stock opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $111.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after purchasing an additional 796,893 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after purchasing an additional 716,782 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 704,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

