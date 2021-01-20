Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.3 days.

Entain stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 6,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Entain has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

