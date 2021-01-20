Enphase Energy (ENPH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $93.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $211.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/7/2021 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $127.00.

12/24/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $160.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.36. 153,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $222.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71.

Get Enphase Energy Inc alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.