EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Declares Dividend of $0.09

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 54.0% over the last three years.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 3,368,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.91.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

