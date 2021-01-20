EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. EnerSys accounts for 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $39,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $92.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

