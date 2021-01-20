Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post sales of $10.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.63 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $13.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $39.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.94 billion to $40.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $48.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET opened at $6.85 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

