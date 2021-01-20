Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENLAY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. 636,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,769. Enel has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This is an increase from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.