ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NDRA opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,923 shares of company stock worth $120,220. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

