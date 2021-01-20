Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) PT Raised to $9.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Endo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Endo International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

