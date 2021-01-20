Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
TSE EDV traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,124. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.
Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
