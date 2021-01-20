Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

TSE EDV traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,124. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$641.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.3900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

