Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,745,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

