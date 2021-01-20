ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

ENGGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

