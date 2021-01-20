Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Reduced by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. 2,979,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,696. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

