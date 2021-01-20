Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) CEO Robert Kramer Sells 19,026 Shares

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EBS opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.