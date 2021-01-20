Elrond ERD (ERD) Market Cap Tops $261.61 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00118669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00255128 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,113.96 or 0.94543580 BTC.

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

