Elm Partners Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,944,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 97,522 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.53. 1,057,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,117,969. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

