Elliot Norry Sells 2,111 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) insider Elliot Norry sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $11,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,003. The company has a market capitalization of $772.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. Research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

