Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) (LON:ELIX) Trading Down 1.8%

Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) (LON:ELIX) shares were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 328.90 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 329 ($4.30). Approximately 4,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 306.66.

About Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) (LON:ELIX)

Elixirr International plc provides management consultancy services worldwide. The company offers its services for industries, such as financial services, consumer goods, retail, and technology media and telecommunications. Elixirr International plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.