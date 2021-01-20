Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.