Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.05

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 1703079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$264.08 million and a P/E ratio of 222.22.

Get Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) alerts:

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.