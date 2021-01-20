electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading 7.3% Higher

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.90. 1,701,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 609,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

