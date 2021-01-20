electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,800 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 638,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ECOR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

