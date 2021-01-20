Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.80

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.80 and traded as high as $139.00. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $135.28, with a volume of 58,698 shares changing hands.

ESLT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth $588,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.