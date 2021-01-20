Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Up 6.1%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 174,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 298,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

