EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) Trading 3.7% Higher

EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66). 23,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 17,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.60).

The firm has a market cap of £76.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.59.

EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) Company Profile (LON:EJFI)

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.