Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eisai in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.41. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

