Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.43

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $12.07. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 332,525 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $348.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.