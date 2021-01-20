Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
