EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.27

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.27 and traded as high as $28.50. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EDP Renováveis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

