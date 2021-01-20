Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.67 and last traded at $72.11. Approximately 3,735,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,078,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after buying an additional 3,124,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

